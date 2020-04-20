Central Teams Visiting Places in Bengal Without Following Norms, Says Chief Secy

Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Monday came down heavily on the Centre for sending teams to the state without following "laid-down norms" and said the members deployed have been roaming several areas, but the administration here has not been kept in the loop.

Sinha, the state's top bureaucrat, said the Centre did not consult the West Bengal government before sending the inter-ministerial teams.

"Laid-down norms have not been followed by the central teams. They are visiting the areas, without taking the state government into confidence," Sinha told reporters.

The ICMT teams arrived just minutes after an official communication from the central government was received, he said.

"Once they arrived at the airport, they, along with BSF and SSB personnel, started visiting various areas on their own. This is completely unacceptable," Sinha added.

