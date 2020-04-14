Centre Asks States to Inform Senior Citizens About COVID-19 Advisory

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has asked chief secretaries of states and union territories to create an awareness drive about an advisory it has prepared for senior citizens and their caretakers to effectively protect them during the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-page advisory consisting of do's and don'ts for people aged 60 and above lists out how to take care of their physical and mental health during the pandemic.

The advisory, prepared in association with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Geriatric Medicine, AIIMS, says as per 2011 census, there are 8.8 crore senior citizens in the age group of 60-69, 6.4 crore in 70-79, 2.8 crore belonging to 80 years and above and 18 lakh indigent elders (destitute who are homeless or deserted by their families).

