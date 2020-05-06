Centre Bans Export of Hand Sanitisers

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Union Government on Wednesday banned the export of alcohol-based sanitisers amid coronavirus crisis."Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are prohibited for exports," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said in a notification.Sanitisers are used as a disinfectant to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

