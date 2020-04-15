C'garh: Four More COVID-19 Patients Discharged; 17 So Far

Raipur, Apr 15 (PTI) Four COVID-19 patients were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday following their recovery, health officials said.

With this, the number of cured and discharged patients has now reached to 17 in the state, while the number of active cases stands at 16, they said.

State Health Minister T S Singh Deo tweeted, "Today 4 more Covid patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital. In total, 17 patients have been cured & discharged in Chhattisgarh. Now there are 16 more active patients in the state. I pray to the almighty for their speedy recovery."

The four patients, all male, who are from Katghora town in Korba district, were discharged after their two consecutive tests came out negative for the infection, a public relations official of the AIIMS told PTI.

Now, 16 patients are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, he said.

Katghora, located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur, has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state with 24 confirmed cases being reported from there so far.

