C'garh: Restrictions Under Section 144 of CrPC Extended

Raipur, Apr 14 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has decided to extend the restrictions imposed in all districts of the state under CrPC section 144 till May 3, until the end of the nationwide lockdown, an official said on Tuesday.

On the direction of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the period of section-144 is being extended till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official said.

Raipur Collector S Bharthi Dasan on Tuesday evening issued the order that section 144,which bars assembly of four or more people,will remain effective till May 3, 2020 or further orders in his district, he said.

Similar orders are being issued by collectors in other districts of the state, he added.

Besides, foreign/country liquor shops, restaurants- hotels, bars, clubs will remain closed till April 21, he said.

All registration offices will also be closed till April 21 in the state, the official added.

