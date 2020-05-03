Chandigarh Administration Eases Lockdown Norms, Prohibits Liquor, Tobacco Consumption at Public Spaces

Chandigarh [India], May 3 (ANI): The Chandigarh administration on Sunday prohibited the consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc., at public places in view of the coronavirus pandemic.The administration, however, said that "shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc., will ensure minimum six feet distance from each other and not more than five persons to be present at one point at a shop."The administration said that as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, all industrial and construction activities are permitted in rural areas.In urban areas, only in situ construction -- where workers available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside -- and constructions of renewable energy projects are permitted.Private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent strength as per the requirement."The designated containment zones will be completely sealed with strict perimeter control and clear entry and exit points. The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am," the order added.The people can use their vehicles without formal passes from 7 am to 7 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)