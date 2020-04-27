Chandigarh Administration Issues Guidelines on Disposal of Used Masks, Gloves

Chandigarh [India], April 27 (ANI): The Directorate of Public Relations of UT Administration on Monday said that used masks and gloves generated from home quarantine or other households should be kept in paper bags for a minimum of 72 hours prior to their disposal as general waste.The Directorate of Public Relations also advised the people to cut the masks prior to their disposal to prevent the reuse.The Chandigarh Health Department said five more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today, taking the total number of cases to 45 in the city. (ANI)

