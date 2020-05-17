Chandigarh Reports No Fresh Coronavirus Case for Fourth Consecutive Day

Chandigarh, May 17 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh on Sunday stood at 191 as the union territory did not report any fresh case for the fourth consecutive day.

According to a health bulletin, a total of 2,812 samples have been tested so far and of them, 2,604 samples are negative while the reports of 16 samples awaited.

Fifty-one patients have recovered while three died, leaving 137 active cases here.

