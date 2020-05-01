Chandigarh's COVID-19 Count Reaches 88

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 patients in Chandigarh has reached 88, as per the information provided by the city's Health Department.Out of the 88 COVID-19 cases, 18 patients have either been cured or discharged so far.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Punjab is 357. Till now, 90 people have either been cured or discharged, while 19 deaths have been reported.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 35,043, including 25,007 active cases of the virus.So far, 8,888 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,147 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

