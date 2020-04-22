Chandrababu Naidu Asks Centre to Ensure Livelihood for Workers Returning from Kuwait

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the safety and livelihood of Indian workers who are returning from Kuwait amid coronavirus pandemic.Naidu, in a letter to Jaishankar, wrote: "Kuwait is one of the countries that has initiated the process of sending Indian workers back to India. As a part of this, the Ministry of Interior, Kuwait, has declared amnesty with free air tickets to their home country to those without work permits or expired permits or visas.""In this backdrop, I request you to take necessary measures in order to ensure the safety and livelihood of those coming back from Kuwait. The Government of India may direct the respective state governments to take appropriate steps to provide food, shelter, medical aid and livelihood to the returnees," the letter read.Around 15,000 Indians have come forward to take advantage of the amnesty provided by the Kuwait government. Around 3000 Telugu people have joined the deportation camps, while around another 2000 Telugu people have applied for exit clearance (temporary passport).Naidu said it is essential that those people willing to return to India are COVID-free and once they return to India, it is essential again to ensure that they are COVID-free and take necessary measures to isolate and provide treatment to them. He also urged that the Indian government should provide proper transport facility to migrants to their homes on their return to India."Most important aspect of their return to India is to provide them with livelihood and rehabilitation in order to allow them to get back on their feet. Hence, it is pertinent to provide them with essential commodities and medical assistance," the letter further read. (ANI)

