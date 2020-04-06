Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Govt Help to Bring Telugu Students' Bodies from Philippines

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help bring back the mortal remains of two Telugu students from Philippines.According to a press release by Naidu's TDP, Kondigalla Peddinti Vamsi, who hails from Anantapur district was pursuing medicine at the CEBU Doctor's University at Mandaue City while Katikela Revanth Kumar, who also belongs to Anantapur was studying medicine at Matias H. Aznar Memorial College of Medicine at Cebu City in Philippines "Mr. Vamsi and Mr Revanth met with an accident and died on April 6 at around 5.20 a.m. (IST) in the Philippines. Their family members were shattered and inconsolable after hearing about the students' deaths. I am writing this letter with deep sorrow and heavy heart," Mr. Naidu stated. "In this connection, I request you personally and on behalf of the bereaved families to help bring back the bodies at the earliest to perform last rites," he said. (ANI)

