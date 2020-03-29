Chelsea Should Stick with Kepa, Says Mark Bosnich

London [UK], Mar 29 (ANI): Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has backed current custodian Kepa Arrizabalaga and said the club should stay with him.The Blues has signed the Spanish international for a record 71 million pound but manager Frank Lampard has dropped him after his poor form. "I rate Kepa, I thought he was a superb shot-stopper with good agility and his kicking was okay for me. I think people make too much of his problems with distribution but the first job is to keep the ball out of the net. Kicking is a bonus," Goal.com quoted Bosnich as saying."In terms of dominating his box, he is young and slight so it has taken time to get to grips with that. That's something they need to work on. For me, he has not been a disaster in any sense of the word. He has done okay so far," he added.Chelsea are at the fourth spot on the points table with 48 points in 29 matches. To contain the spread of the virus, the English football season has been suspended till April 30.More than 1,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the UK as of 27 March, and more than 17,000 have tested positive for the virus, according to figures from the Department of Health and Social Care. (ANI)

