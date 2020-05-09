Chhattisgarh Govt to Run 4 Shramik Special Trains to Bring Back Stranded People

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government on Saturday announced the running of four Shramik special trains to bring back workers stranded in other states. Those who wish to return have to register themselves on the state government's web portal.The Chhattisgarh government has released a link to access the application form for the same. Besides workers, only students, people in any kind of distress or in need of medical care and are stranded in other states will be allowed to travel in these trains.The first train will run from Pathankot in Punjab to Champa, the second train will run on the Sabarmati Ahmedabad-Bilaspur route, the third will be from Sabarmati Ahmedabad to Bilaspur and the fourth train will be from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, to Bilaspur, informed the administration. (ANI)

