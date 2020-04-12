Chhattisgarh: Man, Wife, Son Found Murdered in Balodabazar

Balodabazar, Apr 12 (PTI) A couple and their teenage son were found murdered on Sunday morning in their house in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district, police said.

A Palari police station official identified the deceased, residents of Chherkadih village, as Yashwant Sahu (47), his wife Maheshwari (45) and their 17-year-old son Devendra.

"They were found in a pool of blood with severe wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons. It was found by the couple's daughter who lives in a house nearby. We have recovered two blood-soaked axes from the spot," he said.

It seems more than person carried out the murders, and robbery may not have been the cause, as nothing was missing from the house, he added.

