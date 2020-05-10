Child Dies in Wall Collapse in Greater Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): A 5-year-old child lost its life after a wall collapsed in Greater Noida on Sunday.The child got trapped under the debris after the wall collapsed due to strong winds in the region earlier in the day. The incident was reported from Chuhadpur village under the Dankaur police station of Gautam Budh Nagar district. (ANI)

