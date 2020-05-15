'Children of Men' Scribe to Adapt 'What Happened That Night' into Film

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 15 (PTI) Screenwriter David Arata will work on the feature adaptation of Deanna Cameron's "What Happened That Night".

Arata is best known for Tony Scott's "Spy Game" and co-writing the screenplay of Alfonso Cuaron-directed "Children of Men".

The project hails from digital story-telling app Wattpad's new Development Fund that enables the digital startup to finance early development for select TV and film projects, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cameron's book is about a woman named Clara. After Ciara's boyfriend is murdered by her sister, she lands in a desperate race to absolve her sister's name and discover the true killer.

Wattpad has also roped in writer Angela LaManna to adapt author T.L. Bodine's "The Hound" into a film.

The story follows an antique store owner who brings home a Victorian taxidermy hound from auction, only to unleash dark forces on her wife and son.

The two projects will be produced by Levitz, Eric Lehrman and Lindsey Ramey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)