Churches in Mizoram to Turn into Quarantine Facilities

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], May 16 (ANI): Churches in Mizoram have accepted the state government's request to use church halls as quarantine facilities amid coronavirus crisis.According to the state Department of Information and Public Relations, some of the churches have agreed to provide food from their own funds."Churches in Mizoram accept State Government's request to use church halls as quarantine facilities. Some churches even to provide food for the whole institutional quarantine period from their own funds," state DIP stated.According to the Health Ministry, there is no COVID-19 case in the state so far. (ANI)

