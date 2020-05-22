Civic Officer Suspended for Holding Marriage Anniversary Party

Indore, May 22 (PTI) A civic officer in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been suspended for celebrating his marriage anniversary by organising a party at an assembly hall here despite the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown and curfew, an official said on Friday.

Commissioner of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Pratibha Pal suspended zonal officer Chetan Patil in this connection, the official said.

According to the official, the civic administration took cognisance of a video of the party organised recently by Patil at an assembly hall in Vijay Nagar locality to celebrate his marriage anniversary without any permission amid the ongoing curfew.

During the party, the social distancing norms were reportedly violated, he said.

The official said that the municipal commissioner had issued a show-cause notice to Patil. However, as she did not find his reply satisfactory, a departmental inquiry was launched.

The purported video shared on social media, which claimed to be of the party organised by Patil, shows people involved in singing and dancing in violation of social distancing norms.

Indore is one the worst-hit districts in the country in terms of the number of coronavirus positive cases. On Friday, the number of patients in the district rose to 2,850, of whom 109 have died so far.

