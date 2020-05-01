Clash Breaks out Between Police and Locals While Sealing Containment Zone in Gujarat

Godhra (Gujarat) [India], May 1 (ANI): A clash broke out between police and locals at Panchmahal in Godhra on Thursday night when the police were barricading the containment zone as a measure to curtail the coronavirus.Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Patil said: "The barricading of the containment area was being done by the civic authorities and the police. Some locals protested and pelted stones at them."In a measure to control the situation, the authorities resorted to the use of tear gas. "We used tear gas as a measure to control the situation. At the moment, the situation is under control," added Patil.A total of 313 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Gujarat on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 4,395 in the State, said the Health Department.According to the daily health bulletin issued by the State, the total number of cases includes 613 cured/discharged and 214 deaths. (ANI)

