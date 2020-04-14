Cloudnine Group of Hospitals Collaborates with Ola to

Bengaluru, Apr 14 (PTI) The Cloudnine Group of Hospitals has collaborated with cab aggregator Ola to offer mobility services to its customers in view of the growing customer demands for transportation services during the lokdown in force to contain the COVID-19 spread.

This service will be available across all six Cloudnine centres in Bengaluru located in Jayanagar, Old Airport Road, Malleshwaram, Bellandur, Whitefield and HRBR layout.

Following the government's advice, booking an Ola ride will remain restricted to essential visits to the hospital only, Ola said in a statement.

As a part of this collaboration in Bengaluru, Ola will station its cabs at each Cloudnine hospital.

A special area has been designated for Ola pick-ups and drop-offs where Cloudnine staff will help customers in and out of the vehicles.

All the bookings will be facilitated to the customers through the Cloudnine call centre, Ola said.

"Our collaboration with Ola is an endeavour to play an active role in easing challenges in the current situation and streamline the delivery of our services to our customers," Raviganesh Venkataraman, CEO, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, a chain of maternity, fertility and child care hospitals, was quoted as saying.

Speaking about the announcement, Anand Subramanian, spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said "Ola's collaboration with Cloudnine Hospitals is yet another initiative through which we will continue to serve essential travel for citizens, as we all emerge stronger together in these testing times."PTI GMSSS

