CM Adityanath Announces Creation of 'UP COVID-Care Fund'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced the creation of 'UP COVID-Care Fund' to boost the healthcare system in the state."We have set up the 'UP COVID-Care Fund' for the strengthening of the healthcare system in the state. This will help in the establishment of more testing labs. We also aim to start manufacturing unit for PPE kits, N95 masks, and ventilators. I appeal to all including all MLAs to contribute to the fund," Adityanath said.The Chief Minister said there are eight labs in the state as of today.India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3,072, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of total cases, 2,784 are active cases, 212 have been cured or discharged or have migrated, while there are 75 deaths. (ANI)

