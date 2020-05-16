CM Tells DCs & SP Take Steps for Setting Up of Quarantine Management Committees

Guwahati, May 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed district Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to take steps for setting up of quarantine management committees at village and block level.

As large number of stranded people are returning to the state with the operation of special trains the DC and SPs should hold talks with panchayat representatives, village headman, tea garden sardars and locals NGOs for setting up of quarantine management committee.

He also told the DCs and SPs to take on board MLAs, MPs and Minister in-charge of the respective districts to tide over the challenges posed by COVID-19.

The CM also instructed them to develop a positive environment in the villages for people living in home quarantine with active support of senior citizens and opinion leaders.

He suggested engaging of NCC cadets and NSS volunteers for maintaining discipline and social distancing norms in the banks.

Appreciating the work of DCs, SPs, Joint Directors of Health Services and staff of other emergency departments in the fight against COVID-19, the chief minister said that coming days would be more challenging and urged all to work with Team Assam spirit to overcome the dreaded disease. Considering that all tea gardens and nearly one lakh MSMEs have already started operation in the state, the chief minister asked the DCs and SPs to enforce strict adherence to social distancing norms and all health directives by such enterprises. As the third phase of the lockdown will end on Sunday, the chief minister said that until new directives are issued by the Union Government the existing guideline will remain in force in the State and asked the DCs and SPs to ensure their total compliance. Keeping in view the forthcoming monsoon season, the chief minister asked the district administrations to gear up preparations to tackle any flood situation by preparing in advance an effective mitigation plan including relief camps, relief material and health services ready.

