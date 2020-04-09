Cochin Port Trust Continues Operating with Precautions for Employees During Lockdown

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 8 (ANI): While the country battles with lockdown imposed to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, there are sectors dealing in essential commodities and services which have continued functioning to ensure that the citizens don't face any hassles during this tough time. The Cochin Port Trust is one of them which has continued its operations during this difficult phase.Informing about the work done by Cochin Port Trust, PRO Jijo Thomas said, "We have sent vegetables and essential items to Lakshadweep islands. Essential services are functional at Cochin Port, in adherence to the precautionary measures, to ensure an uninterrupted supply chain. We also briefed about the medical protocol to cargo handling workers.''The Port had also sent 80 containers of wheat from the International Container Transhipment Terminal (IICT) at Vallarpadam to its inland container depot at Irugur, in Coimbatore, last week through train service.The Port Trust has restricted functioning to its essential core activities and has from time to time issued guidelines for employees to ensure their well-being.The precautions taken by the authorities include spraying of disinfectants in the premises and carrying out screening of the crews of all vessels after the ship berth as per medical protocol.The port hospital has also been equipped with isolation wards and quarantine facilities.It has continued the operations even as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala reached 336 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Among them, 70 people have been cured and discharged while two deaths have been reported due to the infection in the state so far.India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,274 on Wednesday. Of them, 4,714 are active cases while 410 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

