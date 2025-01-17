Don't be sad if you're not able to get Coldplay tickets for the band's concert in India. You all can enjoy the live performance of Coldplay in the comfort of your home. Yes, you read it right. British rock band Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert, which is scheduled to take place on January 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. Coldplay in India: Chris Martin Captures the Moment at Marine Drive Before Mumbai Concert (See Pic).

In the announcement shared by the platform, the lead singer of the band, Chris Martin, expressed, "Namaste to all our friends in India. We're thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you'll join us - we're so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!"

Speaking on the collaboration, Sanjog Gupta, CEO, JioStar - Sports, said, "At Disney+ Hotstar, we have revolutionised India's entertainment and sports consumption by captivating viewers with unparalleled immersive experiences and consistently delivering value to our partners, advertisers and audiences. Our partnership with Coldplay reflects our commitment to bringing iconic cultural experiences to audiences nationwide. By leveraging our advanced technology and unmatched reach, we are breaking the barriers around privileged access to premium entertainment and making it available for all, fostering a shared celebration across the country."

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, Chris Martin was spotted at the Mumbai airport with partner Dakota Johnson. He even stepped out to explore the city's main attractions. The band took to Instagram and shared a picture of Chris Martin enjoying the evening at Marine Drive. The singer was seen dressed in a beige t-shirt and black track pants. The caption on the post read, "We are so happy and grateful to be here in India."

Coldplay is all set to enthral the audience in Mumbai with their gig, part of their 'Music of the Spheres' tour. The band will perform in Mumbai for three days at DY Patil Sports Stadium: January 18, January 19, and January 21. Before Coldplay takes the stage, the audience will have the chance to enjoy live performances by Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal. The Indian tour of Coldplay, organized by BookMyShow Live, doesn't end here. Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Traffic Restrictions Imposed for British Rock Band’s Shows at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai – Read Details.

The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26. After their India tour, the band will kick off their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea. Coldplay consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.