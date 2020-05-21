Colombian Cyclist Pantano Receives Four-year Doping Ban

Paris, May 21 (AFP) Colombia's Jarlinson Pantano has been banned for four years by cycling's world governing body after testing positive for the blood booster EPO last year.

Pantano, who won a stage on the 2016 Tour de France, failed an out-of-competition test in February 2019, shortly after racing in the Tour de Haut Var in southern France.

The Trek-Segafredo rider was provisionally suspended in April 2019. Pantano, 31, was Colombia's time-trial champion in 2017 and has also won stages at the Tour of Switzerland and the Tour of Catalonia.

He announced last June that he was retiring from the sport. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)