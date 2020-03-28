Combating Corona: UP to Release 11,000 Prisoners to Decongest Prisons

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh is set to release around 11,000 prisoners due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis that India is grappling with. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the state administration has decided to release the prisoners on bail or parole to decongest various prisons in the state. This action is going to start with immediate effect, Adityanath said.According to a statement, there are around 8,500 under-trials and 2,500 convicts in various prisons of the state.This comes after, the Supreme Court on March 23 asked all state governments to release undertrial prisoners, who are facing charges attracting less than seven years imprisonment, to reduce overcrowding of jails amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde directed all state governments to constitute a high power committee comprising of Law Secretary and the Chairman of the State Legal Service Authority to determine which class of convicts or undertrials can be released on parole or interim bail. Earlier, various jail authorities in the country released inmates to ease off the congestion. (ANI)

