Combating COVID-19: 60-hour Complete Shutdown in 3 Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 23 (ANI): Odisha government has announced a 60-hour complete shutdown in Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur districts from 10 pm on Thursday till April 26 in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.In a press briefing, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said: "It is a matter of concern that out of 29 cases found positive in the last five days, 28 cases are from Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jaipur.""So, after the review of the situation in the three districts, the state government has decided to impose 60-hour complete shutdown in these three districts from 10 pm tonight till April 26, to contain the spread of COVID-19," he said."During this time period, aggressive contact tracing and testing along with the sanitisation of public places will be done. Three senior IAS officers have been appointed as observer for three districts to monitor the containment work," said Tripathy."Out of 29 cases found positive in the last five days, 28 persons who are from Balasore, Bhadrak and Jaipur all these have West Bengal link. Some of them have returned from there and some of them are the contact persons of the returnees," said the Chief Secretary."Porous borders with West Bengal have been sealed after the review was done by the DGP and senior officials. 27 special platoons have been sent to these areas. If there is a need, then more will be sent to seal these borders," he said. The Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Odisha has passed the official order along with the guidelines for 60 hours complete shutdown in these three districts. (ANI)

