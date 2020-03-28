Combating COVID-19: Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee Donates Rs 1.5 Crore

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Saturday pledged to donate Rs 10 million of personal funds to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and Rs 5 million to the Chief Minister of West Bengal's Relief Fund to help the battle against COVID-19. The 46-year-old designer took to Instagram to share a written announcement of the contribution for the noble cause. "After securing my employees, I am pledging Rs 10 million of personal funds to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), and an additional Rs 5 million to the Chief Minister of West Bengal's Relief Fund, with the expectation that the money is used to ramp up medical facilities in the country," the statement reads. He also stressed that the contribution is not considered as a 'charity' nor did he seek any kind of 'praise.' "Everything we do today combats the massive challenge that we are facing as a nation and as a world. Our investments in today's efforts will come back to us all exponentially in the future," adds the statement. He also urged everyone to stay home as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Earlier, actor Akshay Kumar pledged to contribute Rs 25 crore from his savings to the PM-CARES Fund.Varun Dhawan also pledged to contribute Rs 30 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to help the battle against COVID-19. (ANI)

