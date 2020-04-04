Combating COVID-19: Goa Govt Urges Passengers of Two Flights to Quarantine Themselves

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Directorate of Health Services of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) on Saturday appealed the people to isolate themselves if they have travelled in same flights on the same date as one of the passengers has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Goa Medical College, Bambolim."The patient who tested positive for the coronavirus on April 3 at Goa Medical College, Bambolim, has travel history from Kempton Park to Johannesburg to Kenya to Mumbai to Goa. From Mumbai to Goa, he travelled via Air India Flight AI 661 and reached Goa on March 19," said the state government in an appeal letter."In this regard, if anyone has travelled in this particular flight on this day from Mumbai to Goa, kindly isolate yourself (home quarantine) and report to helpline 104 or call 0832-2421810/2225538, or report to the nearest government health facility," the letter adds.The coastal State has tested seven patients positive, while there is no death. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has surged to 3,072 and 13 new deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)