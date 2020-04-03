Combating COVID-19: Haryana CS Asks Officers to Ensure Supply of Essential Items Under PDS

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora has directed the officers to ensure the supply of all essential commodities being given under the Public Distribution System (PDS) at the depots in each district by April 5, 2020.She said that the availability of wheat, rice, pulses, and edible items being distributed under PDS should be done in a staggered manner, ensuing social distancing.The Chief Secretary was presiding over the meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee meeting through video conferencing here on Friday.During the meeting, the Chief Secretary was apprised that there is adequate availability of essential commodities in the markets. Apart from this, the new supply chain of pulse and mustard oil from New Delhi market has also started.She directed that to ensure the adequate availability of PPE kits in each district, the officers should explore the possibilities of identifying the textile industries and manufactures which can make these kits. She directed the officers to identify such manufactures, while the testing of these kits as per the prescribed medical standards should be ensured. Showing concern about the doctors, paramedics and health workers, involved in COVID-19 duty, she said that it should also be ensured that availability of essential medical equipment including, PPE kits, masks, and sanitizers have been made for their safety. She directed that the availability of ventilators, PPE kits and oxygen cylinders in each hospital should be ensured.Meanwhile, showing concern over the issue of the people living in slum areas across the State, Haryana Chief Secretary directed that close vigil of the people living in these slums should be done and medical testing of such people should be ensured to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The Chief Secretary directed the officers that while ensuring the supply chain of essential commodities coming from neighbouring states is done smooth, it should also be ensured that thermal scanning of drivers and conductors entering the State carrying essential commodities should be done so that the spread of the virus is not done. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)