Combating COVID-19: ICMR Partners with India Post for Delivery of Testing Kits

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has joined hands with the India Post for the delivery of kits from its 16 regional depots to 200 additional labs designated for COVID-19 testing across the country."While continuing to reach money to the doorsteps through Aadhaar enabled payment system, the India Post has entered into a tie-up with ICMR on April 20 this year for the delivery of its COVID kits from its 16 regional depots to the 200 additional labs designated for COVID testing across the length and breadth of the country," said an official statement.As per the official statement, the ICMR has set a target of carrying out around one lakh tests across the country per day. "For this crucial work, India Post with its vast network of 1,56,000 post offices has once again turned into a COVID warrior."Once the kits are received at these 16 depots -- located in 14 postal circles/States -- these have to be distributed to different labs in the same or neighbouring States.Nodal officers have been identified from both the agencies -- Department of Posts and ICMR -- for each regional depot to ensure smooth operations.The Circles have made necessary arrangements with timelines for the priority transportation of the consignments to the concerned laboratories either as per the existing system or new arrangements depending on the requirement and have communicated the same to the ICMR nodal officers.Each booking circle has opened a BNPL account of Speed Post with the concerned depot to make the arrangement hassle-free for the agency. The delivery information is shared with the labs on a daily basis through WhatsApp.A Google spreadsheet has been shared with all nodal officers to update the details of the booking and delivery of the testing kits to flag any operational glitches."India Post has delivered consignments in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata Ranchi, Patna, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Udaipur, Kota, Dungarpur, Churu, Guwahati to Imphal and Aizawl. These kits are being delivered packed in dry ice," said the ICMR.The staff of India Post is working round the clock to ensure timely deliveries. In fact, rising to the call of duty, deliveries are being made even at 11:30 pm. India Post is committed to ensuring that the delivery of kits is made as per requirements even in far-flung areas like Zoram Medical College, Meghalaya, informed the statement.Minister of Communications, Electronics & IT, and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad has lauded the partnership, saying that the postmen of India Posts Department have stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation during these challenging times."I appreciate this renewed commitment and partnership between ICMR and Department of Post. India Post has been delivering mails, medicines, financial assistance at doorsteps and even distribution of food and ration to needy during the lockdown," said Prasad.Prasad has called upon the Department of Posts to continue with its good work and leave no stone unturned in making timely delivery of medicines, testing kits and other medical equipment. He has also asked the Department of Posts to galvanise its vast network and leave no gaps in the delivery of essential items. (ANI)

