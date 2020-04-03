Combating COVID-19: Railways Produce 2.87 Lakh Masks, over 25,000 Litres of Sanitisers

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Indian Railways has produced a total of 2.87 lakh masks and 25,806 litres of sanitisers till April 1 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday.The Railways is producing masks and sanitisers in-house in its all zonal railways, production units and PSUs. Masks and hand sanitisers are being made available to all staff coming on duty. These are also being ensured for contract labourers."Since freight operations of Indian Railways are running 24x7 to maintain essentials and goods supplies, operation and maintenance staff are working round the clock. To ensure their safety, masks and sanitisers are being provided. Soap, water and washing facilities are being provided at all workplaces," read an official statement.In addition to these facilities, social distancing is also being maintained."From March 24, 2020, to April 2, 2020, more than four lakh wagons carried supplies to keep the supply chain functions. Around 5000 isolation beds in Railway hospitals and 11000 quarantine beds across Railway establishments earmarked for COVID-19 patients," the Ministry of Railways said in an another release.In addition, conversion of 5,000 coaches with 80,000 beds to serve as quarantine or isolation facilities initially have already taken up and a total of 20,000 such coaches have been identified, the ministry said. Regular payment to contractual or outsourced workers in housekeeping and service contracts in the lockdown period is being ensured. Arrangements have been made for stay and food for staff, both departmental and contractual, stranded in lockdown. (ANI)

