Combating COVID-19: Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu to Be Used as Medical Supplies Storage Facility

Madrid [Spain], Mar 26 (ANI): Spanish football club Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu will be used as a makeshift storage facility for strategic medical supplies in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.The tally of total positive cases in Europe surged past 2,50,000 on Thursday as Spain becomes the second-worst affected country after Italy in the region."All of the stored supplies will be passed on to the Spanish health authorities, under the authority of the Spanish government, so that the resources, so necessary in the current health emergency situation, are employed in the best and most efficient manner," Read Madrid said in a statement.At least 4,089 people have now died from coronavirus in Spain with a total of 56,188 cases recorded, according to Spanish Health Ministry data released Thursday, CNN reported.Spain continues to be the country with the second-highest number of fatalities from coronavirus, surpassed only by Italy.China, where the outbreak began, has had 3,291 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. Spain has been locked down and in a state of emergency since March 13. (ANI)

