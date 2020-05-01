Combating COVID-19: ULBs, Health Dept Ensuring Essential Services to Citizens in Haryana

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Haryana government along with the Department of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Health Department are ensuring to provide essential services to the citizens in all 87 municipalities of the State during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.The average daily collection of bio-hazardous waste is 800-1000 kg for the State and about 893 kg of bio-hazardous waste has been collected on April 30, 2020, according to an official statement.All 87 municipalities having 10 municipal corporations, 19 municipal councils and 58 municipal committees are tirelessly working to ensure cleanliness in the State by cleaning and disposing of the municipal waste with 22,440 sanitation workers in all ULBs."About 90-100 per cent solid municipal waste is being collected and disposed of regularly," said Amit Kumar Agrawal, Director General, Urban Local Bodies, Haryana.The ULBs have deployed mechanical sweeping machines for cleaning of main roads and approximately 499 km of roads on per day basis are being swept and cleaned regularly.Disinfecting activities are being done on war footing level which includes disinfecting all public places such as bus stands, railway stations, markets, government offices, malls, colonies and public and community toilets, etc.All the municipalities are ensuring 100 per cent door-to-door lifting of waste and the staff involved in this activity has been instructed to follow social distancing strictly. The average daily collection of 800-1000kg PPE -- gloves, masks, etc. -- of bio-hazardous waste is being collected from individual households, offices, quarantine households, etc. (ANI)

