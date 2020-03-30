Combatting COVID-19: BJP MP Donates Rs 1 Cr from MPLAD Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday gave a consent letter for contributing Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) funds as part of the efforts to fight COVID-19."I, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hereby give my consent for release of Rs. 1,00,00,000 from my next MPLAD installment due for release by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) during the financial year 2020-21 to such central government pool or head of account as may be decided by the government of India for prevention and control of COVID-19 in the country," Singh wrote in the letter.The government enforced a countrywide lockdown from March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had on Saturday urged the MPs to forward consent letters to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation towards utilising a sum of Rs 1 crore or more from their MPLAD funds and supplement government's efforts to fight the global pandemic.Many MPs have pledged their support are leaders of various parties including Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.An official release said that those who have sent emails concerning consent letters for Rs 1 crore include Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen VK Singh, MPs Pashupati Kumar Paras, Ramesh Bidhuri, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Diya Kumari, Meenakshi Lekhi, Prince Raj, Preneet Kaur, A Raja, Sumalatha Ambareesh and Gopal Shetty.The Speaker thanked the MPs for their gesture. He expressed confidence that the country will win the battle against coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)