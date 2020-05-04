Commonwealth Games Federation Agrees on Partnership with Global Esports Federation

London [UK], May 4 (ANI): The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has agreed on an exploratory partnership with the Global Esports Federation (GEF) that aims to develop a Commonwealth Esports strategy.The partnership will see the CGF and GEF work together on specific areas aligned to transformation 2022 - the Commonwealth Sport Movement's Strategic Plan.The partnership will initially focus on conducting an analysis of the status of Esports in the Commonwealth and its capacity to support and advance the vision through joint development of a values-based Commonwealth Esports strategy.It will also explore and develop athlete-centred, sport-focused initiatives and campaigns that harness and elevate the principles of equality, diversity, inclusion, integrity and innovation, among others, in Esports across the Commonwealth.Further, exploring the development of sustainable Esports properties (competitions and development initiatives) that could benefit Commonwealth Games Associations (CGA) and the wider Commonwealth through partnerships and promotional opportunities that connect and serve athletes, citizens and communities.CGF president Dame Louise Martin said: "In recent years, we have seen the dramatic rise of Esports in terms of popularity and participation, particularly the participation of young people. During the COVID-19 pandemic, interest in Esports globally has continued to increase significantly which demonstrates an important characteristic of connecting people during a difficult period.""For some time now, the CGF has been looking for a way to formally engage with Esports, to explore how it can align with the Commonwealth Sports Movement and its support of the sustainable development of digital infrastructure, connectivity and commerce across the Commonwealth. In the Global Esports Federation, we know we have the right partner to help us undertake this exciting piece of work," she added.GEF president Chris Chan said: "We are honoured to embark on this strategic partnership and support the Commonwealth Games Federation. This partnership further strengthens the Global Esports Federation's mission of convening the world's Esports ecosystem.""This partnership allows us to develop a pathway together for an inclusive, progressive, and visionary future for the youth and the entire Commonwealth - North to South, East to West - reaching across a third of the world's population," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)