Cong Leader Urges K'taka CM to Permit Muslims to Pray at Mosques on Eid-ul-Fitr

Bengaluru, May 14 (PTI) Senior Congress leader C M Ibrahim has requested the Karnataka government to allow Muslims in the state to offer prayers at 'ldgah maidan' (ground) or mosques on the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, later this month, with all precautionary measures in view of COVID-19.

In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said, "on behalf of the entire community I would suggest that the government take a decision by consulting with medical experts to grant permission to pray at 'Idgah Maidans' or Masjids from morning till 1 pm. with all precautionary measures and safety norms."

The Eid-ul Fitr festival in the state may be celebrated on the May 24 or 25, during which Muslims have to offer special prayers, the former Union Minister pointed out.

The letter, also signed by MLC M Abdul Jabbar, has drawn criticism from certain sections for seeking permission for mass prayer meets, during coronavirus pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)