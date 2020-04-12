Cong MP Writes to MEA on Kabul Gurdwara Attack: Ensure No Pak Interference in Probe

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Bajwa has urged the government to work with the Afghan authorities to ensure there is no Pakistani interference in the probe into the Kabul Gurdwara attack last month.

In a letter to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Bajwa urged the government to ensure all efforts are taken for a fair investigation in the March 25 attack that left 25 Sikhs dead and eight injured.

Pakistan had earlier demanded that Afghan authorities hand over Aslam Farooqui, the alleged mastermind and the leader of the ISIL-Khorasan wing, to it. But Afghanistan had declined the request.

Pakistan has claimed that Farooqui is wanted for conducting “anti-Pakistani” activities.

Bajwa believed that this demand is an attempt by Pakistan to hide information regarding their involvement in the terrorist attack.

The attempt to coerce Afghanistan into handing over the main accused to Pakistan would negatively impact the investigation and further harm the safety and security of Sikhs in Afghanistan, he said.

Bajwa also said if Farooqui is given to Pakistan, the nascent NIA case on the attack could also be impacted.

Therefore, he urged the Minister to take all steps to ensure the non-interference of Pakistan in these investigations.

A heavily-armed Islamic State-Khorasan suicide bomber stormed the gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital on March 25, killing 25 Sikhs and injuring eight others.

