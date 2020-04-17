Congress Activists Protest Outside LPU, Seek Registration of FIR Against Management

Phagwara (Pb), Apr 17 (PTI) Congress activists on Friday staged a demonstration outside the main gate of Lovely Professional University here demanding the varsity management be booked for flouting COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

Terming LPU's attitude as “extremely callous and irresponsible” in handling the case of a 21-year-old, coronavirus positive woman hosteller and keeping itself open, the Punjab government had on Thursday sought the varsity's explanation over the breach of lockdown orders.

The LPU violated the government of India's lockdown orders under the Epidemic Act and Section 144 of CrPC for closure of the educational institutes across the country, the state government said, asking the varsity to explain why the no-objection certificate (NOC given to it should not be revoked.

The notice sought to remind LPU that Punjab's Higher Education department had on March 13 ordered suspension of all kinds of teaching work in all institutions, including private universities.

In the demonstration outside LPU led by Phagwara Block Congress Committee (Urban) president and former councillor Sanjeev Bugga, the protesters demanded registration of an FIR against the university management for flouting the guidelines.

Holding placards and shouting slogans against the university management, the protesters, however, maintained social distancing by standing afar from each other.

Addressing the protesters, Bugga alleged that the private varsity had put the lives of hundreds of students at great risk by keeping them in hostels when the government had ordered closure of all educational institutions due to the deadly disease.

“The management has also imperilled lives of thousands of villagers residing in its vicinity”, he alleged.

Pointing to the incident of the varsity student who contracted the virus, Bugga demanded a case be registered against the varsity management for flouting lockdown norms in the same way as activists of Tablighi Jamaat were booked for holding a congregation at its New Delhi Markaz by throwing norms to the wind.

He said that mere issuing of a show cause notice won't suffice adding that only an FIR against the erring management will act as a deterrent.

Congress stalwarts like Gurdeep Singh Deepa and Om Parkash Bittu (ex-councillor) were also present during the protest.

