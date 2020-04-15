Congress Hits out at Pakistan for Frequent Ceasefire Violations Along J&K Borders

Jammu, Apr 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Wednesday lashed out at Pakistan for the frequent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) while pointing out that the BJP government at the Centre has failed to contain border violence even during the testing time of coronavirus pandemic.

The party expressed sympathies with the families of the victims of cross-border shelling and demanded adequate compensation and necessary measures for the safety and security of the border residents.

“Despite the challenging situation in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan is continuously shelling the civilian habitats along the borders which shows its barbarism and total disregard for human values,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president G A Mir and several other senior leaders hailing from various border townships said in a joint statement here.

Referring to the killing of three civilians and injuries to scores of others in different sectors over the past couple of weeks, they said Pakistan has intensified the shelling and firing at a time when the world is fighting the novel disease which has brought life to a standstill, which is very unfortunate.

“The graph of border violence has increased manifold over the years which show that the BJP led government had failed to give a befitting response to Pakistan. All the claims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have proved hoax,” the leaders said.

Demanding an immediate end to the hostilities in the larger interest of peace, the Congress said the government must reach out to the people and work out a comprehensive plan for their safety and security.

“The government should also provide adequate ex-gratia relief to the families who lost their members to the Pakistani shelling besides providing adequate compensation to the injured and those whose property was damaged,” they said.

The party lauded the courage of the security forces and their devotion in securing the borders of the country.

