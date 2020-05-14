Congress Leader Seeks Karnataka Govt Nod for Muslim Community to Congregate, Offer Namaz on Id-ul-Fitr

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Former Union Minister and Congress Karnataka MLC, C M Ibrahim has, in a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, sought permission for the Muslim community to congregate at Idgah grounds and mosques to offer namaz together on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr later this month."The Id-ul-Fitr festival in the state may be celebrated on the 24th or 25th May 2020, during which Muslims have to offer special prayers. On behalf of the entire community. I would suggest that the Government may take a decision by having due consultation with medical experts to grant permission for Muslims on the day of Id to offer prayers in the Idgah maidans or masjids from morning till 1 pm with all precautionary measures and safety norms," the letter states."In this regard. I request you to kindly look into the matter and after consulting the medical experts, take a suitable decision enabling Muslims all over the state to offer ld prayers at ldgah Maidans or Masjids in their respective localities," the letter added. As part of its COVID-19 guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier directed states and Union territories to prevent social gatherings and religious congregations and ensure lockdown measures were strictly followed. (ANI)

