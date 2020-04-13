Congress Urges Raj Govt to Provide Benefits Under Food Security Act to Economically Weaker Sections

Jaipur, Apr 13 (PTI) Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi on Monday urged the state government to provide benefits under the food security act to the people belonging to economically weaker sections who have been financially hit due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Joshi said, "The coronavirus pandemic crisis has created a livelihood problem for economically weaker sections of the society."

"A large number of such families are not covered under the social security pension scheme. Such people should be provided benefits under the National Food Security Act," he wrote in the letter.

Rajasthan-based civil society Vipra Foundation's vice president RK Ojha has also made a similar demand to the chief minister.

Ojha said EWS families are neither under the BPL category nor do they get social security pension so a special package should be provided to the section.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)