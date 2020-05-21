Cong's 'nyay' Scheme is 'anyay' to Chhattisgarh Farmers: BJP

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The BJP dismissed the 'Kisan Nyay' scheme launched on Thursday by Congress president Sonia Gandhi for Chhattisgarh farmers as not 'nyay' (justice) but "anyay" (injustice) for tillers, and said the entire money should be paid to them at once and not through instalments.

In a statement, BJP vice president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh said the Congress has failed to fulfil its 2018 assembly poll promise of waiving loans of farmers and helping them financially despite being in power for over 18 months.

"The Congress government in the state is paying farmers the money due to them in parts. Nobody knows how long it will take before they get the complete payment. We demand that they be paid all the money in one go... What the Congress has done is 'anyay' to farmers," Singh said.

Sonia Gandhi launched the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay scheme in Chhattisgarh through video conferencing and said this was a true tribute to the former prime minister.

Addressing the launch event on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary, she lauded the scheme, saying it will bring a change in the lives of farmers and help them become self-reliant.

The BJP said the Modi government in contrast has announced a package of Rs 20 lakh crore in a sign of its sensitivity and foresight.

The Congress has brought a package of Rs 5700 crore for Chhattisgarh farmers but is spending only one-fourth of the amount, Singh said.

This is disrespect to farmers, he alleged.

