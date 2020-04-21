Constable Complains About Lack of Facilities at Quarantine Centre, Delhi Police Assures Help

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): After a Delhi Police constable alleged that a quarantine centre he is in lacks facilities and medical care, DCP Delhi-West said that they will get in touch with the facility's administration and take up the matter. A police constable, in a video message, complained about the lack of facilities and medical care at Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan in Delhi, where he has been quarantined, after testing positive for coronavirus."I am Sachin Kumar Tomar, a Delhi police constable. We are 20 people here in the same room and for all of us, only one bathroom is available. They haven't provided us with any sanitisers or handwashes and if one asks for it, they refuse to give," said the cop in a self-made video. "Here, whenever someone asks for medicine, they aren't provided with it, we don't even get hot water to drink. The sheets of our beds have not been changed since yesterday," he added.After the video went viral, Delhi Police official swung into action and assured of taking up the matter. "Delhi, we will take care of the well-being of our staff and their family. We are following procedures and guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). We will get in touch with hospital administration so more facilities can be provided," responded DCP Delhi-West. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)