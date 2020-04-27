Containment Zones Rise to 99 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): With two more areas cordoned-off on Monday, the total number of containment zones in the national capital has risen to 99.Entire affected areas including Nirankari Gali,Nakshatra Gali,Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jameela Masjid Baoli, Dargah Gurudwara Wali Gali, Thane Wali Gali, Terminal Wali Gali' , 'H. No.P-65. H. No.P-184, Pillanji Village' have been identified as a containment zone after COVID-19 positive person was found in the area.To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days.The containment zones are the areas where cases of COVID-19 have been detected. The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls.No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 28,380 (including 21,132 active cases, 6362 cured/discharged/migrated and 886 deaths), said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. 2,918 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Delhi so far. (ANI)

