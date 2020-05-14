Contractor Held for Helping Naxals

Raipur, May 14 (PTI) A construction contractor was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district for allegedly supplying foodstuffs and other essential materials to naxals for last three years, police said on Thursday.

Nishant Jain was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kanker district police which was probing Maoists' urban support network in north Bastar, they said.

So far 12 people have been arrested in the case.

"Nishant Jain's company had got contracts of road construction work in interior villages of Naxal-hit Kanker district. He had been allegedly supplying ration (food) materials, stationery, shoes, fabrics, walkie-talkie sets and cash to naxals through his subordinates," said Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj.

On March 24 this year, police had arrested contractor Tapas Palit.

Subsequently, an SIT led by Kanker Additional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore arrested ten more persons, including Rajnandgaon-based contractors Ajay Jain and Komal Prasad Verma, he said.

Investigation revealed that Nishant Jain of Bilaspur and Varun Jain of Rajnandgaon, who own Landmark Engineer Company and Landmark Royal Engineer Company, respectively, were allotted road construction works in Antagarh, Amabeda, Siksod, Koyalibeda and other naxal-affected areas of Kanker by the government, the IG said.

The two firms authorised Ajay, Komal and Tapas, who are said to be partners in a company, to carry out the works.

In return for supplies, naxals did not disrupt the construction works of the companies of Nishant and Varun, he said.

Efforts were on to arrest Varun who is at large, the IG said.

