Contractual Nurses in Jhansi Resume Work After Getting Pending Wages

Jhansi (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) Contractual nurses in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district who had protested against non-payment of salary resumed duties on Sunday after their wages were given.

Jhansi Medical College Chief Medical Superintendent Harish Chandra Arya said around 25 contractual nurses had staged a day-long protest on March 23, demanding that their salaries for seven months be given.

"Salaries of all the contractual employees have been released and they will get it through the contractor," Arya said.

