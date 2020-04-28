Cops Celebrate Birthday of Senior Citizen in Panchkula Amid Lockdown

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], April 28 (ANI): Police officials celebrated the birthday of a senior citizen here on Tuesday amid the lockdown. The cops made a surprise visit to the house of Karan Puri with a chocolate cake and also sung birthday rhymes for him. In a video shared by the Panchkula police, cops can be heard asking the man his name. The elderly man came out of his house telling his name, unaware of the pleasant surprise that awaits him.The cops started singing the birthday song for him. The gesture moved him to tears and he said, "I am a senior citizen living alone as my children live out of the country."Puri was then seen cutting the cake wearing a red birthday cap at the front gate of his house. (ANI)

