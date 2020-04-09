Cops Thrash Two Junior Doctors in Bhopal; Probe Ordered

Bhopal, Apr 9 (PTI) Two junior government doctors, including a woman, have alleged they were beaten up by police personnel who accused them of "spreading coronavirus", leading the authorities to take disciplinary action against a constable and order a probe into the incident on Thursday.

The doctors suffered injuries in the attack, which they said, took place close to AIIMS Bhopal - their workplace - when they were on way to home after duty on Wednesday evening.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Bhopal City (South) Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna Thota on Thursday attached a constable to the line (taking him off field duty) and ordered a probe.

We showed them our IDs and also had our aprons on, said the lady doctor, identified only as Ritu, accompanied by the other victim, who had his right hand bandaged.

There were some more colleagues. The policemen were abusive and said we were the ones spreading the viral infection.

"They threw away our belongings and kept hitting us with sticks without any rhyme or reason, she alleged as her male colleague nodded in approval.

She claimed policemen also told them "you are disgrace to this country".

We first conveyed the matter to our professors and lodged a complaint with the mobile police control room through phone," she said, showing her crape bandage.

The two doctors later received first aid at the AIIMS. Some of their friends recorded their ordeal and uploaded it on social media.

AIIMS Bhopal Director Dr Sarman Singh told PTI that they dont have any grudge against the police now as officers immediately contacted the hospital after the incident and took action promptly.

Seeking to downplay the incident, he said it was not proper to focus on "small things" in the midst of a major health crisis.

SP Thota said, Police got a call that some vendors were selling vegetables near AIIMS which they were not supposed to. Two constables rushed to the spot in a four- wheeler to disperse the crowd.

People out there ran helter-skelter on seeing the police. Near the same place they saw these (two) young doctors in civil dress. It was hard to differentiate them from others in the crowd," he contended.

"These doctors were not buying vegetable... they were purchasing milk," the SP added.

An altercation took place, but the doctors did not suffer any major injuries or fractures," Thota said.

The SP acknowledged the role of doctors in fighting the coronavirus crisis.

"Doctors and police are on the same page in fighting the virus and we want cordial relations between the two pillars who are actually striving hard to manage the situation," he said.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Kamal Nath termed the incident as shameful.

He tweeted, Policemen beating up two PG doctors, including a lady doctor, has come to light. This is extremely shameful.

We are proud of doctors who are serving people during the pandemic by risking their lives."

The Congress leader demanded strict action against the guilty to ensure such incidents do not recur.

