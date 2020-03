Coronavirus: 126 Offences Registered in Palghar Coronavirus: 126 Offences Registered in Palghar

Palghar, Mar 21 (PTI) Palghar police in Maharashtra registered 126 cases against those who kept shops and other establishments open despite lockdown orders under the Epidemic Diseases Act, a senior official said on Saturday.

He said offences were registered against 31 hotels, three doctors, seven liquor shops, 37 shops, seven mobile shops, seven masjids, two churches and three men's parlours.

"A total of 290 people who returned from abroad have been advised home quarantine. We have reserved 488 rooms in 11 hotels for quarantine," said Collector Kailash Shinde.

